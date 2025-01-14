URI Research/Polaris MEP’s ‘Ocean Tech Works’ initiative receives $3.9M federal grant

THE UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND Research Foundation and Polaris MEP have received a $3.9 million federal Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration to support the local entities’ Ocean Tech Works initiative.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island Research Foundation and Polaris MEP have received a $3.9 million federal Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration to support the local entities’ Ocean Tech Works initiative. The federal commerce department announced the funding on Tuesday, distributing $25 million in total

