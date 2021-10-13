URI says tuition and fee increases are on par with inflation

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island says its proposed tuition rate and fee increases for the 2023 fiscal year are related to normal increases in the cost of delivering education and on par with inflation.

If approved by both Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the R.I. General Assembly, URI’s undergraduate in-state tuition, fees and room and board would cost $29,464 and out-of-state students would pay $47,946. Graduate tuition and fees for in-state students would be $16,858 and out-of-state students would pay $30,652. That amounts to a 3.6% increase in in-state undergraduate tuition and fees, and a 3% increase in out-of-state undergraduate tuition and fees, as well as a 3.3% increase for in-state graduate students and a 2.9% increase for out-of-state graduate students.

URI spokesperson Linda Acciardo said when tuition increases, financial aid also increases to ensure that the university can remain affordable and accessible for prospective students. Acciardo also said that URI’s in-state tuition is the fifth lowest out of the six New England public land grant institutions, and expects that will remain the case next year.

Tuition and fees were not impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Acciardo said. Additionally, she said URI spent about $20 million more than the relief it received for COVID-19-related expenses, but URI relied on its contingency reserve to cover the costs.

Regarding asking the state for an additional $7.5 million in state aid, Acciardo said that URI’s 2022 fiscal year state appropriation was $82.4 million, which is the same amount it received in 2007 and provides only two-thirds of the needed subsidy for the 7,100-plus in-state students.

URI expects it will hear in January on what the recommended budget will be from the state, Acciardo said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors.