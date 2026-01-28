URI to break ground on new on-campus student housing

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island will break ground Wednesday on a new on-campus student housing development that officials say will add more than 1,100 beds and help address growing demand for housing at the university.

URI President Marc B. Parlange is scheduled to join officials from Gilbane Development Co., state and local leaders, and members of the university community at the ceremony, set for 11 a.m. on the Kingston campus.

The project will be built through a partnership between URI and Gilbane and will include construction of two new undergraduate residence halls with apartment-style suites on Flagg Road on the northwest side of campus, along with reconstruction of the Graduate Village Apartments complex for graduate students on Route 138.

University officials said the development will significantly expand on-campus housing capacity while modernizing student living facilities. The first new residence hall is scheduled to open in August 2027.

Gilbane Development Co. CEO and President James Patchett is expected to attend the event, along with members of URI’s board of trustees and senior university administrators, including Vice President for Student Affairs Ellen Reynolds.

The groundbreaking will take place at the Flagg Road lot near the intersection of Flagg and Tootell roads.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.