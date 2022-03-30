URI women’s basketball coach Reiss signs 10-year extension

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – In 2021-22, Tammi Reiss led the University of Rhode Island women’s basketball team to a historic season, where the Rams qualified for the Women’s National Invitational Tournament for the first time in the program’s history.

URI now hopes Reiss can extend that success for another decade as coach. URI Director of Athletics Thorr Bjorn announced Tuesday that Reiss signed a 10-year contract extension, effective April 24, to be the URI women’s basketball coach through the 2031-32 season.

According to the contract, Reiss will earn a $425,000 annual base salary. She is also eligible for various bonuses for up to $5,000 per year based on team performance both on the court and in the classroom. Also, if the URI women’s program wins the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in any year, she is eligible for a $50,000 bonus, per the contract.

Reiss led URI to a program-record 22 wins in 2021-22, including a 12-2 record in Atlantic 10 Conference play. The Rams’ trip to the WNIT was only the second national tournament appearance for the women’s program, the university said. URI’s women’s team competed in the 1996 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, Reiss – who won the A-10 Coach of the Year award in 2021 – is only the second women’s basketball coach at URI to post a career winning record. Nancy Langham, who was 122-105 at URI from 1977-85, was the first to do so, URI said.

“What Tammi has done in just three years is unprecedented at URI,” Bjorn said in a statement. “As a result, we wanted to show [her] … an unprecedented level of commitment and support.”

Reiss said in a statement that she never felt more supported, committed to and believed in than how she feels at URI and is “excited for the future” of the women’s basketball program.

“Over the last three years, I have developed a deep love and appreciation for this university, the beautiful state, the athletic department and the wonderful fans,” Reiss said. “It’s a place I have found true happiness while coaching the game I love. We are just getting started and I promise, Rhody Nation, I will work relentlessly in building a championship program in the classroom, on the court and in our community.”

Reiss’ re-signing comes a little more than a week after URI hired Archie Miller to be its next men’s basketball coach.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.