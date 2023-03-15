URI’s Reiss named top coach in A-10 women’s basketball

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – University of Rhode Island women’s basketball coach Tammi Reiss has been named the 2022-23 Atlantic 10 Conference Coach of the Year, another high accolade for Reiss after a historic season for the Lady Rams.

This was the second time in the last three years that Reiss took home the conference’s top coaching honor. She earned the honor for her work in the 2020-21 season and became the first URI women’s hoops coach to receive the award twice while at the helm, the university said.

URI finished the regular season and A-10 tournament with a 24-6 overall record, the most wins in the history of the women’s basketball program. The Lady Rams for the first time shared the A-10 regular season title in team history, sharing it with the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

URI says Reiss is the only coach in program history to lead the women’s team to back-to-back 20-win seasons. The team advanced to the A-10 Tournament semifinal round before losing to Saint Louis University on March 4.

For a second consecutive season, the Lady Rams will play in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament. URI on March 17 will host Boston University at The Ryan Center in the WNIT’s first round.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.