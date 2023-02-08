USDA expands recall of sausage manufactured at Burrillville facility

BURRILLVILLE – The U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this month announced a recall of about 69,255 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products manufactured by Daniele International LLC in Burrillville.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service first announced the recall in late January, when it estimated a total of 52,914 units were potentially contaminated with listeria bacteria. Since that time, the department has added three additional sell-by dates to the recall.

Contaminated products were produced between May 23, 2022, and Nov. 25, 2022, according to the USDA, and were marked with sell-by dates ranging from Dec. 23, 2022, through Jan. 17, 2023.

A full list of impacted products, including labels, is available on the USDA’s website. Affected goods include some products sold under the Boar’s Head, Frederik’s by Meijer, Gourmet Selection, Del Duca and Colameco’s brands.

The federal department discovered the contamination in a routine inspection, according to a USDA news release. The department has not received any reports of people becoming ill but urges consumers to throw away or return any impacted products they have purchased.

Listeriosis, the illness caused by L. monocytogenes bacteria, can cause serious health complications, including fever, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions and gastrointestinal symptoms.

