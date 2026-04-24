Using technology to improve the odds for chronic conditions

PBN 2026 C-Suite Awards

SMALL PRIVATE COMPANY (LESS than 150 employees):

Abacus Health Solutions LLC chief technology officer and managing partnerIt’s not everybody who has been on a job for nearly 25 years and is still excited. “I love getting up in the morning and coming to work because we are helping people,” said Joseph ­Wroblewski. He is the chief technology officer and managing partner at Abacus Health Solutions LLC, a Cranston-based e-health technology company specializing in behaviorally focused disease management. The company offers employers and organizations products and services that help their employees and members have better outcomes with diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity. Wroblewski started with Abacus in 2002 as a technical team leader. He moved through the ranks to director of operations and information technology, where he was responsible for IT budgeting, operational planning and workforce readiness. He became chief technology officer and partner in 2017, leading all technology direction and platform strategy, among other tasks. In January of this year, he became a managing partner with executive responsibility across technology, finance, operations and human resources. “I built my career here,” said Wroblewski, who has seen the number of employees grow from around 20 to more than 60 full-timers, plus contractors and interns. He said one pivotal moment during his time at Abacus was the evolution of the company’s diabetes management program. “We have published research that shows how effective it is in reducing hospitalization and other benefits. That program allowed the company to grow,” he said. The company’s commitment to products and services that help people live healthier lives is a source of pride for Wroblewski. “Our goal is to help as many people as possible,” he said. Over the years, he has seen the company expand its reach beyond Rhode Island to offer services on a national level and to larger employers, as well as meet the challenges of doing so. Wroblewski marvels at the fact that he almost missed his calling – technology. He went to college thinking he would be an accountant. “It was a good job and I was good with numbers,” he said. But he recalls a light bulb lit up when he took a computers-for-business class. “I loved computers, but I hadn’t thought of it as a career. That class was easy for me. It was tough for a lot of people. I hosted study sessions for many of my classmates,” Wroblewski said, who then switched majors to computer science. Much like he helped classmates, he’s been big on mentoring. “I’ve mentored some who have become significant producers,” he said. The teacher has learned a few lessons himself. “You must develop a good team and support people so they can overcome any challenges and be their best selves. Your team is everything. You want the right people in the right place,” he said. David K. Ahern, chief science officer and Abacus co-founder, says Wroblewski’s leadership has enabled Abacus to become a national leader in the health care industry serving employer clients. Ahern said Wroblewski was instrumental in the development of Abacus’ advance data warehouse and analytic capabilities, and more recently has been the innovator in the creation and deployment of the Abacus Risk Intelligence Platform as a foundational AI platform to support and enhance the company’s products and programs going forward. “He won the title ‘consummate negotiator’ among his partners given his ability to cut the best deals with vendors and suppliers, but also always being respectful and collegial,” Ahern said. Wroblewski said his secret weapon is his wife of nearly 25 years, Jill. “She has allowed me to flourish, been very supportive when I’ve had to work late and meet deadlines. She’s my rock. I wouldn’t be where I am in my career without her,” he said. As much success as there has been in the past, Wroblewski is looking ahead. “I love our products and services and want to see us continuing to improve on what we have, as well as adding new products and services and expanding to other health conditions,” he said. He said the company is already working with AI prediction algorithms that predict the probability that someone will have a hospital event in the next year and if so, what intervention can be done. But there is more to come. “I’m excited to see what advancements there will be with AI that will help figure out the puzzle of how people can be healthier,” he said. “There is so much opportunity.”