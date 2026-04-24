Using technology to improve the odds for chronic conditions

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DEALMAKER: Joseph Wroblewski, chief technology officer and managing partner at Abacus Health Solutions LLC, was given the title of “consummate negotiator” by colleagues for his ability to cut the best deals with vendors and suppliers while remaining friendly and respectful. PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
DEALMAKER: Joseph Wroblewski, chief technology officer and managing partner at Abacus Health Solutions LLC, was given the title of “consummate negotiator” by colleagues for his ability to cut the best deals with vendors and suppliers while remaining friendly and respectful. PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM

PBN 2026 C-Suite Awards SMALL PRIVATE COMPANY (LESS than 150 employees): Joseph Wroblewski Abacus Health Solutions LLC chief technology officer and managing partner It’s not everybody who has been on a job for nearly 25 years and is still excited. “I love getting up in the morning and coming to work because we are helping

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