UTIC members awarded $230M to prototype tech solutions for U.S. Navy

MIDDLETOWN – Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium members have received more than $230 million to prototype technology solutions for the U.S. Navy over the past two years, UTIC announced.

In June of 2018, the consortium was awarded an Other Transaction Agreement for Undersea Technology Innovation by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport. The consortium, represented by its management firm Advanced Technology International, signed the three-year OTA with NUWC Division Newport, with options for up to 10 years.

UTIC Executive Director Molly Donohue Magee said the OTA is an enterprise partnership that allows for undersea and maritime prototyping initiatives by those in industry, academia and nonprofit sectors to support the Navy.

So far, 31 UTIC OTA awards for prototype technology solutions have been made to 26 member organizations, with a total value of $230.4 million. UTIC members are notified of these technology needs each spring and fall by the Navy, apart from urgent needs, which can be identified out-of-cycle, according to a news release.

- Advertisement -

Members propose their technology solutions via a white paper, which the government can accept and award, decline to award, or put aside and determine whether to make a future award for the next three years.

Magee said the OTA is an effective method of getting solutions in the pipeline.

“The Other Transaction Agreement allows for streamlined contracting, ensuring the government can expeditiously get needed technology prototype solutions,” Magee said in a statement. “We are extremely proud to have accomplished so much in just two years and we look forward to continuing to support the technology needs of the Department of Navy.”

NUWC Division Newport Technical Director Ronald Vien said NUWC and UTIC have been leading the way with the OTA.

“The results of the OTA are proof of the success of collaborating with our industry partners to advance the state-of-the-art in undersea warfare,” he said in a statement.

The consortium comprises more than 300 members from 36 states who are part of “the national community of technology practitioners in the undersea and maritime technology domain” responding to the needs of the Navy in 25 defined technology areas, including environmental sensing; monitoring and prediction; and autonomous vehicles, according to the release.

Three-fourths of UTIC membership is made up of nontraditional defense contractors, representing 70% small businesses, 25% large businesses and 5% academic and nonprofit organizations.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.