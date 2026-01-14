UTIC, Naval Undersea Warfare Center to cooperate on research, development

By
-

MIDDLETOWN – The Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium and the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport have entered into a cooperative research and development agreement to advance and promote undersea technologies.  The agreement, signed on Nov. 17, is for three years. Each partner will be responsible for their own funding, Molly Donohue Magee, CEO of UTIC, told Providence Business News Wednesday.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display