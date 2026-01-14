UTIC, Naval Undersea Warfare Center to cooperate on research, development

Join the conversation with business leaders, educators, and employers shaping the future of work.

MIDDLETOWN – The Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium and the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport have entered into a cooperative research and development agreement to advance and promote undersea technologies. The agreement, signed on Nov. 17, is for three years. Each partner will be responsible for their own funding, Molly Donohue Magee, CEO of UTIC, told Providence Business News Wednesday.

This agreement directly supports NUWC Newport’s Mastery of the Seas strategic plan, which focuses on expanding the battlespace, integrating advanced technologies and deepening relationships with industry partners to speed delivery of new systems to the fleet.

Under the agreement, UTIC will be a liaison and facilitator for industry outreach, helping identify and elevate promising technologies across the innovation ecosystem.

“This partnership enhances our ability to identify, assess and engage with emerging technologies that support the Navy’s undersea mission,” said Marie Bussiere, technical director of NUWC Division Newport. “Working with UTIC expands our reach into the private sector’s innovation ecosystem and helps ensure we remain at the forefront of undersea warfare capabilities.”

As part of the collaboration, UTIC will host a minimum of two industry – NUWC engagement events, two undersea virtual tech talks and one in-person Tech Showcase annually, creating multiple opportunities for collaboration and information sharing throughout the year.

“UTIC is proud to deepen our partnership with NUWC Division Newport and further our shared commitment to advancing undersea technology,” Donohue Magee said. “By connecting innovators from industry and academia with government experts and real-world challenges, we can accelerate the development and adoption of technologies that strengthen our undersea advantage.”

