PROVIDENCE – Utilidata Inc., a city-based software company developing artificial intelligence-based energy grid technology, has raised $60.3 million in Series C funding.

Utilidata plans to use the cash infusion to rapidly scale Karman, its distributed AI platform developed in collaboration with NVIDIA.

By enabling high-power computing and AI capabilities to be embedded directly into grid infrastructure and data centers, Karman unlocks grid capacity, increases reliability and reduces carbon emissions.

Built on a custom NVIDIA module, Karman can be embedded in any device connected to the energy system.

The funding round was led by Renown Capital Partners – an investment firm focused on growth-stage technology companies helping to secure an efficient, affordable and reliable energy system – with participation from Quanta, NVIDIA and existing investor Keyframe Capital.

“With this round of financing, Utilidata is positioned to deliver a major breakthrough in how the world manages power across the entire energy ecosystem,” said

James McIntyre, co-founder, chief information officer and managing partner at Renown Capital. “By bringing artificial intelligence to the edge of the grid, Utilidata’s Karman platform will help deliver unprecedented efficiency, resilience and security to energy infrastructure across the world.”

Utilidata’s Karman platform is now available for purchase directly from Advantech. Hubbell Inc. is already working with Utilidata to embed Karman into smart meters for electric utilities.

"Electricity has gone from being abundant and predictable to scarce and increasingly unpredictable,” said Josh Brumberger, CEO of Utilidata. “That paradigm shift requires fundamentally new technology and deeper industry collaboration. We’re bringing together a powerful coalition of partners who are committed to scaling AI across the grid to build a modern and dynamic energy system.”