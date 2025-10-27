A few tickets are still available.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Public Utilities Commission on Monday approved Rhode Island Energy’s plan to halt utility shutoffs and waive fees for federal workers hit by the ongoing government shutdown. In an Oct. 24 filing to PUC Clerk Stephanie De La Rosa, R.I. Energy President J. Gregory Cornett said the company would begin its winter

In an Oct. 24 filing to PUC Clerk Stephanie De La Rosa, R.I. Energy President J. Gregory Cornett said the company would begin its winter moratorium on gas and electric shutoffs Monday, protecting residential customers from disconnections for nonpayment. The moratorium normally runs from Nov. 1 through mid-April.

Cornett's filing came one day after House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi urged R.I. Energy to offer similar protections to those provided in Massachusetts by National Grid, which allows affected federal workers and military personnel to place temporary holds on their utility accounts.

Under the approved plan, affected federal employees, contractors and active military personnel can submit a self-attestation form to qualify for payment holds and access low-income discounts or payment arrangements.

Those customers will be shielded from late fees, penalties or service termination for the duration of the shutdown, per the approved proposal.

Shekarchi thanked R.I. Energy Monday “for so swiftly launching a program to provide relief for Rhode Island’s federal civil servants who are going without a paycheck while the federal shutdown continues.”

“Thanks to the swift response from Rhode Island Energy and the Public Utilities Commission, the hardship being felt by these families will not be compounded by the fear of losing access to basic services like heat and electricity,” he added.

Shekarchi had emphasized that more than 11,000 Rhode Island federal workers and active military personnel could face compounded hardship if utilities are shut off during the shutdown.

During Monday’s open meeting, the PUC also approved a $63.9 million rate decrease for natural gas customers and $139.53 in winter bill credits for low-income electric customers effective Nov. 1.

The shutdown began Oct. 1 after Congress failed to pass new spending bills, with disputes over health care subsidies and other budget priorities stalling negotiations. Roughly 900,000 federal employees have been furloughed nationwide, and hundreds of thousands more are working without pay while the impasse continues, according to the Associated Press.