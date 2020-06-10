UWRI makes $600K in operational support funds available to nonprofits impacted by pandemic

PROVIDENCE – United Way of Rhode Island is offering $600,0000 in operational funding to aid the recovery of some of the state’s nonprofit organizations that may be facing challenges and hardship during the coronavirus pandemic.

Through its newly created “Road Island Recovers” grants program, UWRI is seeking requests for proposal from nonprofits for awards of up to $25,000 for six months of general operating funding support. The program is aimed at nonprofits that operate in areas such as housing, workforce development, financial stability, and expanded learning.

United Way’s RFP prioritizes the state’s communities that have been deeply impacted by the pandemic, communities of color or other vulnerable populations, and organizations with limited access to financial support through philanthropy.

“Our entire state, and certainly our nonprofits, face immense challenges and a potentially long road on the way toward recovery and adapting to the new normal,” said Cortney Nicolato, CEO and president, UWRI. “It is vital we provide support to those who are struggling while at the same time helping our neighbors who’ve been most severely impacted.”

- Advertisement -

“The work of our state’s nonprofit community is vital, and perhaps never more important than it is right now and supporting their direct, boots-on-the-ground work to stabilize families and households is in our DNA at United Way,” said Nicolato, who noted that while the organization’s funding initiative in partnership with the Rhode Island Foundation “helped organizations respond to our community’s immediate needs, this new grant opportunity offers nonprofits the operational support needed to continue their work during the months ahead as our state moves toward recovery. It is extremely important to us that our nonprofits have the short- and long-term resources they need – we realize the road ahead is full of unknowns.”

The application for UWRI’s program is available online and the deadline is 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The grant period for the opportunity is July 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020. UWRI said its program runs from July to December because the grants would be available to be used for up to six months of general operating support.

As part of the application process, nonprofit organizations will be asked to provide documentation, including a letter of determination of 501c(3) status from the IRS, or have a fiscal agent that holds 501c(3) status; a current IRS Form 990; and a copy of their most recent audit/review and management letter.

Those nonprofit organization’s that are interested in applying for a grant can view a recorded informational session online. Virtual drop-in help sessions are held each weekday, from 12-1 p.m., until June 17, the application deadline. Nonprofit’s must register in advance to attend the drop-in sessions on Zoom.

Proposals will be reviewed by a committee of UWRI staff and volunteer members of its Community Investment Committee. Applicants will be notified of funding decisions on June 30, and grant awards will be distributed beginning July 2020.

For additional information or questions, contact Larry Warner, director of grants and strategic initiatives, at larry.warner@uwri.org.

Cassius Shuman is a staff writer and researcher at the PBN. You may reach him at Shuman@PBN.com.