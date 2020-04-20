VA New England Healthcare seeks workers to help with COVID-19 response

PROVIDENCE – More than 20 types of positions are open at the VA New England Healthcare System, ranging from physicians to food-service workers.

Both temporary and permanent jobs are available, and those who work for at least 120 days are eligible for federal employee health benefits.

A full listing of open positions can be found at vacareers.va.gov.

The hiring wave comes at a time when VA New England Healthcare is trying to shore up its medical resources amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

The system is also courting recent health care retirees for its response to the virus, offering dual compensation waivers for appointments of a year or less. The waivers allow workers to receive annuities along with full compensation.

Four-month stints in the VA’s Travel Nurse Corps are available as well. The Corps offers nurse practitioners and registered nurses the chance to work on short-term assignments at VA medical centers across the country.

Registered nurses can view openings here, and openings for nurse practitioners can be found here.