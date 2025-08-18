VA Providence celebrates completion of phase 2 of new mental health building

PROVIDENCE – The VA Providence Healthcare System hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 13 to celebrate the completion of phase two of its new mental health building.

The $15 million, 14,000-square-foot expansion is meant to expand and improve mental health care services for veterans in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

The building has outpatient treatment rooms, group therapy areas and administrative spaces.

“Phase two is more than just a construction milestone; it’s a powerful investment in the lives of more than 11,000 veterans who rely on us for behavioral health support,” said Lawrence Connell, director of the VA Providence Healthcare System. “This expansion embodies our ongoing commitment to delivering timely, high-quality and compassionate mental health care to those who have served.”

The building is part of a multiphase investment to ensure veterans receive mental health care in a setting with privacy and accessibility.

The ribbon-cutting was attended by local and state leaders, including Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley and U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I.

