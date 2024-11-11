VA Providence hosts Veterans Day celebration

PROVIDENCE – The VA Providence Healthcare System hosted its annual Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 7.

The event took place in classrooms on the fifth floor of the VA Providence building and featured a keynote speech from Sgt. Ronald Whitcomb, who is a veteran from the Vietnam War and shared stories that resonated with attendees.

The ceremony began with a welcome from Mayor Brett P. Smiley and Providence VA leadership.

“Today’s event is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our veterans and a reminder that their sacrifices are never forgotten,” said Lawrence Connell, director of VA Providence and a retired U.S. Army colonel. “We are honored to have Sgt. Whitcomb share his story and inspire us all.”

The celebration concluded with a moment of recognition for all the veterans in attendance and expressions of gratitude.

