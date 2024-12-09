VA Providence psychiatrist trains Ukrainian doctors in PTSD treatment

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Noah Philip, a psychiatrist at the VA Providence Healthcare System, recently traveled to Lviv, Ukraine, to train physicians in the use of a new technology to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Philip, who is also a professor of psychiatry and human behavior at Brown University, conducted workshops to share techniques and strategies for using transcranial magnetic stimulation.

Philip leads the Psychiatric Neuromodulation Program at VA Providence, where his research focuses on precision-based approaches to treating PTSD, major depressive disorder and suicidal thoughts. His work has shown that TMS, which is a noninvasive brain stimulation, can alleviate PTSD symptoms. It’s especially effective for those who have not found success in conventional therapies.

The training comes at a time when Ukraine’s mental health infrastructure has been stretched, as many face severe trauma from war.

“This collaboration with Ukrainian doctors demonstrates how the innovative treatments we develop for veterans can make a difference on a global scale,” Philip said. “TMS is a powerful tool for addressing PTSD, and I am proud to share this technology with colleagues who are working tirelessly to support their communities.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You can reach her at Castellani@PBN.com.