Vacant 1.1-acre lot in Westerly sells for $1.4M

WESTERLY – A vacant 1.1-acre lot recently sold for $1.4 million, making this the most expensive land sale in the town since July 2023, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The sale of the No Bottom Ridge property is also the highest land sale in all of Washington County in 2025 thus far, according to Residential Properties.

The property, located close to beaches, a golf course, hotels and parks, is ready for the development of housing, according to Residential Properties, which represented the seller in the deal. The property is also located close to the No Bottom Pond and the Pawcatuck River, with Connecticut on the opposite side.

Most of the property is in a wooded area, the real estate firm said.

- Advertisement -

The property is part of the No Bottom Pond subdivision, according to Residential Properties.

In 2013, the same 1.1 acres of land sold for $275,000, according to town property records.

The land was most recently valued by Westerly assessors in 2024 as being worth $550,000, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Nancy Richmond represented the seller in this transaction. Tracee Adams, of William Raveis Real Estate, represented the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the vacant land was sold by Alexander Bulazel, of Greenwich, Conn., and it was purchased by David and Virginia Fabianski, of Stonington, Conn.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @Marc_La_Rock.