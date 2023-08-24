Vacant land on Main Road in Tiverton sells for $1.23M

TIVERTON – A vacant property recently sold for $1.23 million, making it the most expensive land sale in the community since 2016, and the town’s second-highest land sale ever recorded, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer.

The 8-acre property is located at 3407 Main Road on Route 77 between Seadrift Farm and the Tiverton Town Farm baseball and recreation grounds.

Residential Properties described the undivided land as “pristine” and “gorgeous farmcoast,” with views of the Seapowet Marsh and Sakonnet River.

The real estate firm said the cleared land is “ready to build” or subdivide into homes. The property is in an R80 residential zone.

“Boasting both privacy and accessibility, its location across the street from the Pardon Gray Preserve and close to Tiverton’s Town Farm makes for a wonderful lifestyle of beaches, vineyards and more,” the real estate firm said.

The vacant land was most recently valued by Tiverton assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $372,300, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The property was sold by Winston Bumpus and Carole Bumpus, as trustees of the Winston and Carole Bumpus Living Trust, based in Redwood City, Calif., according to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale.

The property was purchased by Lisa Belsky and Andrew Ditton, of Tiverton, according to the trustee’s deed.

Residential Properties sales associate Mimi Whitmarsh represented the buyer. The property was listed on behalf of the seller by Erica Arruda, of Keller Williams Coastal.

