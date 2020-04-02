Vacation-property owners, short-term rental owners, hotels required to notify visitors of quarantine order

PROVIDENCE – More than 9,000 hotels, vacation-property owners and short-term rental owners should have already received a mailer from the R.I. Division of Taxation explaining how to instruct out-of-state visitors and tenants to self-quarantine in view of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on March 28 imposed self-quarantine requirements of 14 days on all out-of-state residents who are visiting Rhode Island, including renting beach houses or staying in Airbnb units. The order also applies to people from out of state or out of the country who have purchased a property and are moving in.

The length of time is due to the best-known understanding of how long symptoms of the COVID-19 respiratory disease may take to emerge after a person is infected. In that time, the person can be spreading the virus. Recent studies have found that the virus may be spread by people without symptoms who do not realize they are infected, according to The New York Times.

Under the mandatory quarantine order, Rhode Island is requiring that owners of the properties provide a letter about the self-quarantine requirements and restrictions to guests, renters, their invited friends and other occupants.

Neena Savage, head of the R.I. Division of Taxation, explained in a released statement: “These are difficult times and we must all play a role in maintaining the health and well-being of everyone in Rhode Island. We are asking hotels, motels, owners of short-term residential rentals, such as vacation homes and beach cottages, and others to do their part by helping out-of-state visitors understand and abide by the requirements to self-quarantine.”

What are those requirements?

According to the R.I. Department of Health, until the quarantine period ends, people should not go to work, school, or public places or use public transportation. They should distance themselves from others, remain in a separate room and use a separate bathroom if possible. For more information, visit health.ri.gov/diseases/ncov2019/?parm=163.

