Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Many are wondering if the race for a vaccine will bear fruit as early as January 2021. Here is why you can be optimistic about the delivery of a COVID-19 vaccine. Human immune system cures COVID-19. In as many as 99% of all COVID-19 cases, the patient recovers from the infection, and the virus is cleared…