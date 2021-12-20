Vaccine proof 401Health app goes live

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Islanders will now be able to prove they have been vaccinated via a mobile application on their phones.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the R.I. Department of Health on Monday announced that the app will be available via updates to the state’s Crush COVID RI mobile application.

The application, 401Health, offers Rhode Islanders who received a COVID-19 vaccination a convenient option to access their verified record with the touch of a button.

McKee said on Nov. 30 that Rhode Island would soon be joining other states, including Massachusetts, in implementing a proof-of-vaccination passport program. The governor said it would not be called a passport, but rather a smart health card in mobile app form.

- Advertisement -

“Rhode Island has administered close to 2 million doses of COVID vaccine and almost 300,000 booster doses, and our neighbors deserve a convenient, safe, and efficient way to access and store their vaccination record,” said McKee. “I have downloaded my vaccination card to my phone and it was very simple. If you haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, it’s not too late. If you haven’t yet, get boosted.”

R.I. Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott said, “We want to make it as easy and convenient as possible for you to securely access your vaccination information. This new app is a great way to verify for others that you have received the critical protection that comes with a COVID-19 vaccine primary series and booster dose.”

The free Rhode Island app is now available through the Apple App store and on the Google Play store in English and Spanish, depending on smartphone settings.

By implementing the SMART Health Card Framework Rhode Island joins seven states, numerous countries and pharmacies that are utilizing the technology for record standardization.

The framework and standards for the vaccine card technology were developed by VCI, a coalition of more than 800 public and private organizations including The Mayo Clinic, Boston Children’s Hospital, Microsoft, MITRE, and The Commons Project Foundation. The VCI coalition prioritizes privacy and security of patient information, making medical records portable and reducing healthcare fraud.

Another application, the Verifier app, can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play store to scan and view the authenticity of SMART Health Cards.

401Health’s SMART Health card technology can be used by businesses and organizations to verify vaccination records. Businesses and venues can visit the Apple App Store or Google Play to learn how to download a free compatible QR reader.

Approximately 98% of Rhode Islanders 18 or older have at least one shot and 77% of all Rhode Islanders are fully vaccinated. Everyone 5-years-old or older is eligible to be vaccinated now.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @CassiusShuman.