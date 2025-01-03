Value your relationships

When I was appointed CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, I recognized the importance of a structured learning process to understand the current impact and culture of the organization and identify new growth opportunities. I immersed myself in the history and mission of the Hall of Fame. I engaged with staff, board members, donors, and Hall of Famers to gather insights about their experiences and expectations. This dialogue revealed untapped potential in various programs, events, our museum and grounds, and outreach initiatives. Here are some guiding principles from that process: •By better understanding our organization and the interests of our audience, we are reimagining current offerings and developing programs that resonate with Hall of Famers, tennis enthusiasts and the next generation. •With a clear vision emerging, I have been encouraging my team to close the gap between our offerings and the interests of our stakeholders. This involves refining our marketing strategies, supporting Hall of Famers, increasing our fundraising and sponsorship efforts, and enhancing visitor experiences through corporate partnerships and innovative events. As a result of our efforts, in 2025 we will be launching a new combined men’s and women’s professional tennis tournament, celebrating a more culturally relevant induction ceremony for incoming Hall of Famers, offering an interactive museum experience and pursuing a global youth initiative, ultimately driving attendance, brand awareness and revenue. •As we embrace our enriched vision of the ITHF, we value positive relationships with our community, tennis industry, supporters and partners to ensure that our future is both growing and supportive of others.