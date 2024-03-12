Van Saun receives 2024 Foreign Policy Association Medal

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun recently received the 2024 Foreign Policy Association Medal, Citizens announced.

Van Saun said the U.S. banking system remains well-positioned to help boost global growth and act as a steward for existing and new markets, while driving alignment with the values and policies that contribute to collective prosperity during an appearance at the association’s Financial Services Dinner on March 7 in New York, where he accepted the medal.

Van Saun also highlighted America’s contributions to strong global financial systems, rising economic prosperity and the creation of new markets, the bank said.

“The American banking system is strong and positioned well to continue driving global economic growth through innovation, strong regulatory framework, leadership in capital markets and financial inclusion,” Van Saun said in a statement. “These are areas where American banks don’t just lead, they are also where we have the most to contribute.”

Van Saun received the FPA’s Corporate Responsibility Award in 2015, which is presented to individuals and companies who are committed to good corporate citizenship in the communities they serve, according to a news release.

“The FPA is honored to once again recognize Mr. Van Saun for his longtime commitment to global financial services,” Noel Lateef, CEO and president of the Foreign Policy Association, said in a statement. “Under his leadership, Citizens has exemplified the strength and resilience of the United States banking system, showcasing its role as a conduit for international financial stability and growth.”

Van Saun, who has 35 years of experience in financial services across the U.S. and the United Kingdom, is currently a director of Moody’s Corp. and a member of The Clearing House Supervisory Board. He also serves as a board member for both the Bank Policy Institute and Partnership for Rhode Island.