Vape shops begin to fade with flavor ban in place

By
-
WHAT’S IN STORE? A Sunshine Vape LLC location on Atwells Avenue in Providence. Owner Darin Tripoli says sales have declined 95% since Jan. 1, when a ban on flavored vape products went into effect in Rhode Island. PBN PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON
WHAT’S IN STORE? A Sunshine Vape LLC location on Atwells Avenue in Providence. Owner Darin Tripoli says sales have declined 95% since Jan. 1, when a ban on flavored vape products went into effect in Rhode Island. PBN PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON

Cinnamon fireball was among the many flavors at White Horse Vapor that Eugene DiSarro tried when he decided to stop smoking cigarettes for good over a decade ago. DiSarro, a high-level amateur golfer in Rhode Island, had a bad smoking habit with the ability to puff through a pack of cigarettes before finishing a round

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display