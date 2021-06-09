Vargas claims primary victory for Providence council seat vacated by Matos

PROVIDENCE – Oscar O. Vargas has a significant lead in the special primary election for the Providence City Council seat for Ward 15, according to uncertified election results from the R.I. Board of Elections.

The seat was vacated by former City Council President Sabina A. Matos, who is now serving as lieutenant governor.

There were no Republican or Independent primary candidates for the seat.

By Tuesday night, Vargas had 44.2% of the votes cast in the election, accounting for 379 votes, while the next closest candidate, Doris M. De Los Santos, was reported as having 290 votes.

Vargas claimed victory Tuesday evening, writing in a Facebook past, “We won. Ganamos. Thousands of thanks, mils de gracias,” on his campaign page.

R.I. Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio also congratulated Vargas on his win Tuesday evening on Twitter, writing, “Oscar Vargas is a sterling example of the American Dream. No one worked harder for this. Congratulations, Councilman Vargas.”

It was not immediately clear when the official results from the special election will be finalized by the Board of Elections.

If Vargas wins the special election, he will serve out Matos’ term and would be up for reelection in 2022.