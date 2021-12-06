Vargas hired as deputy secretary of state/director of administration

PROVIDENCE – Lammis J. Vargas has been hired as deputy secretary of state/director of administration, Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea announced on Monday.

Vargas will oversee the department’s administrative functions, including the divisions of business services, elections, personnel and finance, public information, the state archives and the state library. Her annual salary will be $147,000.

She previously worked for the Rhode Island Treasury, where she served for nearly seven years as the director of unclaimed property, and most recently as a deputy treasurer. Vargas was responsible for an overhaul of the Unclaimed Property Division, which returned millions of dollars to over 100,000 people during her tenure, according to Gorbea.

She has also worked as the program coordinator for the Government & Policy Program at Roger Williams University.

“[Vargas] brings over a decade of experience in administrative management and public service,” said Gorbea in a statement. “I’m confident she will build on the momentum within each of the divisions at the Department of State and help move Rhode Island forward by making government work for everyone.”

Vargas said she is “looking forward to joining the senior leadership team and utilizing my skills and experiences to continue making government accessible for all.”

Vargas succeeds outgoing Deputy Secretary of State/Director of Administration Melissa Husband, who has served in the role since 2017 and is leaving to return to the nonprofit sector.