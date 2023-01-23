Vario named Trudeau Center’s new CEO and president

WARWICK – There has been a leadership change at the J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center.

The nonprofit that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities announced Monday that Al Vario, the Trudeau Center’s chief operating officer, has been named the organization’s new CEO and president. Vario, the Trudeau Center said, assumes the role once held by Judith A. Sullivan, who recently retired from the organization.

The Trudeau Center said Vario more than 30 years ago began his human services career by becoming a direct support professional. He has served as Trudeau Center’s chief operating officer for the last seven years. Now, Vario will lead more than 400 employees who support hundreds of Rhode Islanders with disabilities, the nonprofit said.

“My focus was, and always has been, to provide children and adults with disabilities the best possible opportunities to thrive and succeed,” Vario said in a statement. Jeff Bogosian, Trudeau Center’s board chair, said Monday in a statement that Vario’s leadership and community ties “will ensure that the Trudeau Center continues to thrive.”

