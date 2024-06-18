Vasquez named VP and community development officer at BankNewport

NEWPORT – Annisha Vasquez has been appointed as vice president and community development officer at BankNewport, the bank announced.

Vasquez in her new role will be responsible for developing, implementing and administering many strategic aspects of the bank’s Community Reinvestment Act Program through banking relationships with community-based, charitable and nonprofit organizations, according to a news release, as well as establishing opportunities to meet the lending needs for low- and moderate-income communities, businesses and customers.

Vasquez has seven years of experience in public service, most recently serving as the recovery communications and engagement manager for Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley, and also served as deputy director of communications for former Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza.

“We’re so pleased to welcome Annisha to the BankNewport team,” said George Duarte, senior vice president and director of business banking at BankNewport. “Through her extensive public service experience and her keen ability to develop strategic partnerships, Annisha will be a true asset to BankNewport as we advance our commitment to supporting underserved populations and in helping build stronger communities.”