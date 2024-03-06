Venterra Group expands marine acoustics services for offshore wind

PROVIDENCE – Venterra Group PLC has expanded its marine acoustic services to include updated noise mitigation technology, online educational resources and animal behavior modeling for use in offshore wind developments.

The marine acoustics suite is intended to “help developers and tier one contractors to support critical decision-making as well as mitigating and managing noise impacts on underwater ecosystems,” Venterra said in a statement, in turn supporting environmental considerations and ocean wildlife well-being.

“With the global drive for more sustainable offshore wind development and enhanced environmental considerations, reducing the amount of noise emitted from construction and installation activities is of paramount importance,” said Paul Doherty, Venterra’s executive vice president for engineering. “Modeling, measuring and understanding this noise is critical to the success of our industry, and this underpins Venterra’s enhanced marine acoustics capabilities.”

The London-based company first established its U.S. presence in Newport, where it purchased the seafloor mapping company INSPIRE Environmental in July 2022. Later that year, Venterra opened its primary East Coast wind services hub at CIC Providence.

INSPIRE played a key role in engineering the company’s updated services, Venterra said, with partner organizations Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions and Partrac also contributing to the marine acoustics offerings.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.