Venture Café Providence to host panel, debate on AI’s societal impacts

PROVIDENCE – As artificial intelligence dominates headlines across industries, an upcoming panel held by Venture Café Providence in partnership with RIHub will explore potential benefits and drawbacks posed by the technology’s recent surge.

The upcoming event, described as a panel and debate, “aims to explore the pros and cons of AI, delving into its impact on society, ethics, economy and the future of work,” according to Venture Café.

The panel will feature Arnell Millhouse, CEO of CareerDevs Computer Science Institute and Dracodess Software Engineering; Dawn Fitzgerald, chair of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Machine Intelligence and Machine Operations board of advisors; Drew Zhang, Alfred J. Verrecchia endowed chair in artificial intelligence and business analytics at the University of Rhode Island; and Stephen Piper, partner in data and technology transformation at IBM Global Business Services.

Venture Café intends for the event to be of interest to innovators; policymakers and government officials; students and academics; and ethicists and researchers with an interest in AI and its impact on society.

The event will take place from 6:45-7:30 p.m. on June 29 in Venture Café Providence’s assembly room.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.