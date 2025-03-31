Venture capital firm selected to manage life science startup incubator

By
-
THE SEVEN STORY building at 150 Richmond St. is under construction in the I-195 Redevelopment District in Providence. It will include a 30,000-square-foot lab incubator on the fourth floor. / ANCORA L&G RENDERING

PROVIDENCE – Chicago-based Portal Innovations LLC has been selected to manage Ocean State Labs, the state’s first life science startup incubator being built in the I-195 Redevelopment District, the R.I. Life Science Hub and Brown University announced Monday. Expected to be completed by the end of 2025, the 30,000-square-foot lab at 150 Richmond St. will

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Advancing Orthopedic Patient Care at South County Health

World-Class Joint Replacement Expertise, Here at Home Joint pain can be life-altering, limiting mobility and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display