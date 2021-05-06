Verizon awards $130K in grants to 13 local companies

PROVIDENCE – Verizon Communications Inc. has awarded 13 local companies with a combined $130,000 in grants to help them meet payroll, pay rent and cover additional immediate operational needs, the company announced Thursday.

Verizon partnered with Local Initiatives Support Corp. to distribute grants in all 50 states and Puerto Rico to 910 small businesses. The grants are part of a $10 million commitment made earlier this year to aid companies that face uncertainty amid the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.

Each business received $10,000 under the program. Verizon said that nationally, 94% of small businesses receiving funding under the program were owned by people of color, 80% women owned and 87% of the businesses were in low- to moderate-income communities.

Local businesses receiving grants included:

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.