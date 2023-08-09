Verizon expanding 5G footprint in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Verizon completed the latest phase in a series of network upgrades that the wireless company says will expand network offerings within five Rhode Island municipalities.

The move expands 5G Ultra Wideband services to select areas of East Providence, Cranston, Pawtucket, Providence and North Providence. A database at verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet can determine whether a household is in an eligible neighborhood. Under the expansion, about 86% of Providence households are eligible for coverage, according to Verizon.

In Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, the company also recently expanded its lower-tier C-band spectrum services to Attleboro, Fall River, Narragansett, Newport, Pawtucket, Providence, Warwick and Woonsocket. Verizon plans to equip these communities for 5G Ultra Wideband by the end of 2023.

The network expansion required infrastructure upgrades such as new cell sites and additional fiber optic cables. Upgrades apply to mobile and home internet services.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.