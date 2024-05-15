Verizon launches first of its kind ‘EV Fios garage’ in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – In a first for the communication company’s U.S. operations, Verizon this week unveiled a fleet of electric vehicles and charging stations in northern Rhode Island.

The $4.4 million project, known as the Smithfield Garage Work Center, includes 40 Forde eTransit vans; five Ford lightning trucks; 25 two-port, level 2 charging stations; and two DC fast-charging stations, all of which will be used by Verizon Fios technicians for work calls throughout Smithfield and the surrounding area.

The EV rollout will contribute to Verizon’s goal of cutting its operational emissions by 53% by 2030, according to a company announcement, and reaching net-zero emissions by 2035.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee hailed the project as “a tremendous win for our state and a major step forward in the future of transportation.

“Verizon’s decision to invest in electric vehicle technology in Rhode Island is a testament to both of our commitments to clean energy,” McKee said. “This deployment will help us reduce emissions on our roads and communities, and we are proud to be partners with Verizon in building a cleaner, brighter future.”

Verizon intends to launch additional Garage Work Centers throughout New England and the mid-Atlantic this year, the company said.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.