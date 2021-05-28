Vet-owned firms haven’t shied away from PPP loans

By
REINFORCED: U.S. Navy veteran Christopher Sanford, owner of PuroClean Disaster Restoration Services LLC in Cranston, didn’t panic when the pandemic hit last year. Without much trouble, he received a Paycheck Protection Program loan that helped keep his staff employed. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
While small businesses across the state and the country scrambled to secure one of the popular Paycheck Protection Program loans, Christopher Sanford applied for and received a forgivable loan for his franchise business without much fuss. The U.S. Navy veteran and owner of PuroClean Disaster Restoration Services LLC in Cranston said his existing relationship with…

