The veteran-owned Rite-Solutions Inc. isn’t really a small company. The Middletown-based engineering and information technology company has about 220 employees. But as a defense contractor, it’s a little fish compared with the likes of Lockheed Martin Corp. and Raytheon Co. That’s why it was noteworthy when Rite-Solutions was recently selected to participate in a five-year,…