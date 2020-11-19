Victorian estate home on East Side of Providence sold for $1.6 million

PROVIDENCE – A home that originally was part of a large estate on the East Side sold on Nov. 6 for $1.625 million, according to city records. Residential Properties Ltd. represented both buyer and seller.

The Joseph E. Fletcher House, at 19 Stimson Ave., is a Victorian home with period details that include a pair of oak entrance doors, an entry foyer with a coffered gold leaf ceiling and a dra-matic staircase.

The fireplace has a marble surround and the home includes a library accessed by pocket doors.

Built in 1839, the five-bedroom, three-bath house includes a balcony that looks over the half-acre lot and carriage house.

The seller was identified in Providence property records as Steven R. Sigal, who purchased the home for $1.4 million in November 2019. The buyer was identified in land records as Emile Hoffman Reich.

