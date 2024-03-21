Victorian home in Rehoboth close to Rhode Island line sells for $1.2M

REHOBOTH – A 4,000-square-foot Victorian home in Rehoboth near the Rhode Island line, with a wraparound porch and a circular driveway, recently sold for $1.2 million, according to Residential Properties, which represented the buyer.

The sale of the 181 Perryville Road, which contains five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, was the most expensive home sale in Rehoboth of 2024 as of mid-March, according to Residential Properties, citing Pinergy MLS data.

The home, built in 2005, comes with an attached two-port garage with an in-law apartment above it that was constructed in 2022, the real estate firm said.

The 1½-story home features stained glass transoms, a stone fireplace, triple crown molding and a grand staircase designed with river recovered heart pine, the real estate firm said.

The home’s kitchen contains soapstone countertops and a stone tile backsplash, according to Residential Properties.

The master bedroom is located on the first floor, with a large soaking tub and a walk-in closet, the real estate firm said. The home’s dining room and office have intricate tin ceilings and moldings, the firm said.

There’s a living room on the first floor, but also a large open family room upstairs, along with three additional bedrooms and a laundry room, the real estate firm said.

The home stands on a 2.78-acre lot with the Palmer River running nearby, according to Residential Properties.

The 181 Perryville property was most recently valued in 2024 by Rehoboth assessors as being worth a total of $776,500, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The sellers of the home were represented by Jessica Fuller, of NextHome Beacon Realty, while the buyers were represented by Christy Querceto of Residential Properties.

The Perryville Road home sold by Michael Carr and Emilie Carr, according to the quitclaim deed, a public record of the sale. The Rehoboth property was purchased by Jared Desrosiers and Amy Desrosiers, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.