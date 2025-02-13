Victorian home on College Hill constructed in 1875 sells for $2.68M

PROVIDENCE – A 5,500-square-foot Victorian-style home on College Hill recently sold for $2.68 million, according to Coldwell Banker Realty, which represented the seller.
Constructed in 1875, the 107 Prospect St. home contains five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.
Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers
As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…Learn More
The home, located close to Brown University, features 10-foot-high ceilings, double staircases, a working dumbwaiter, hardwood flooring, double crown moldings and pocket doors, according to the real estate firm.
The three-story home’s newly renovated living room features two fireplaces. The second floor includes a primary suite with dual bathrooms, a dressing room and walk-in closets, the real estate firm said.
The third floor of the home includes four bedrooms, including one with a newly renovated full bathroom.
The home’s finished lower level opens to a secluded courtyard, with gardens, a terrace and a golf putting green, the real estate firm said. The home also comes with a detached two-car garage.
The home was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.39 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that, $389,900 was attributed to the property’s 0.14 acres of land.
According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Michelle Russo, of Providence, and it was purchased by Aurora Pryor and William Beasley.
Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.