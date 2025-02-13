Victorian home on College Hill constructed in 1875 sells for $2.68M

PROVIDENCE – A 5,500-square-foot Victorian-style home on College Hill recently sold for $2.68 million, according to Coldwell Banker Realty, which represented the seller.

Constructed in 1875, the 107 Prospect St. home contains five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

The home, located close to Brown University, features 10-foot-high ceilings, double staircases, a working dumbwaiter, hardwood flooring, double crown moldings and pocket doors, according to the real estate firm.

The three-story home’s newly renovated living room features two fireplaces. The second floor includes a primary suite with dual bathrooms, a dressing room and walk-in closets, the real estate firm said.

The third floor of the home includes four bedrooms, including one with a newly renovated full bathroom.

The home’s finished lower level opens to a secluded courtyard, with gardens, a terrace and a golf putting green, the real estate firm said. The home also comes with a detached two-car garage.

The home was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.39 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that, $389,900 was attributed to the property’s 0.14 acres of land.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Michelle Russo, of Providence, and it was purchased by Aurora Pryor and William Beasley.

