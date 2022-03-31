Victorian home on College Hill sells for $1.1M

PROVIDENCE – A Victorian home built in 1899 on College Hill in Providence recently sold for $1.1 million, in the 14th residential property sale in the city to peak $1 million so far this year, according to Residential Properties Ltd., the real estate firm that represented the sellers.

The three-story house at 102 Lloyd Ave., with high ceilings and hardwood floors, contains five bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The living room includes a fireplace, and there’s also a newly updated kitchen.

The 2,422-square-foot home, built on just 0.11 acres, features a newly remodeled mudroom, with built-in cabinetry and easy access to a back porch, bluestone patio and private yard.

Three of the bedrooms are on the second level, where there’s also a den with its own fireplace, according to Residential Properties.

The third floor features two bedrooms, including one that can be used as the home’s primary suite.

The home was last owned by Jean-Baptiste Bergugnat since 2013, according to city assessor’s records.

The property was last assessed by the city in 2021 to be worth $652,800, according to city records.

