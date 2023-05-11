Victorian summer cottage in Narragansett sells for $2.1M

NARRAGANSETT – A summer home in Narragansett known as Althea Cottage recently sold for $2.1 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

The Victorian summer cottage is located at 74 Caswell St., in the heart of Narragansett, near Memorial Square, Ocean Road and the town beach.

While the home was built in 1874 and is “reminiscent of a bygone era,” the property was updated in 2012, Mott & Chace said in a recent announcement of the sale.

“This home has so much character and was a perfect fit for my buyers,” said Mott & Chace sales associate Jack Teeden.

- Advertisement -

Judy Callaghan, the Mott & Chace sales associate who represented the sellers, called it a “gem of a property” and said the “home epitomizes the classic Narragansett cottage.”

The property contains five bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to the real estate firm.

The sale is the third-highest sale in the Narragansett Pier area year to date, according to Mott & Chace, citing Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service data.

The sellers of the home were represented by Judy Callaghan and The Soby Fox Team, and the buyers were represented by Jack Teeden, of Mott & Chace, according to the firm.

The 0.51-acre property and the historical home were most recently valued by Narragansett assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $1.1 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The property was sold by John Wardle and Valerie Wardle, as trustees under the Valerie Lynn Wardle Revocable Trust, according to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the home sale. The property was purchased by Michael Sullivan and Jennifer Sullivan, formerly of Cumberland, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.