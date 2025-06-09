Vinny Paz inducted into International Boxing Hall of Fame

PROVIDENCE – Ocean State boxing legend Vinny Paz was officially inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, N.Y., on June 7. Originally named Vinny Pazienza and known as "The Pazmanian Devil," The Cranston resident launched his professional career in 1983 and won his first of five world titles after defeating IBF lightweight champion Greg Haugen. He changed his name to Vinny Paz in 2002. However in 1991, weeks after winning a WBA junior middleweight title, Paz fractured his neck in a car accident and was told his fighting career was likely over. He defied the odds and returned to the ring 13 months later, securing eight consecutive wins from 1993 to 1995. Retiring in 2004 with a professional record of 50 wins, 10 losses, and 30 knockouts, Paz’s life story was the basis for the 2016 biopic "Bleed for This," co-produced by East Greenwich-based Verdi Productions. According to the IBHOF, upon receiving the news of his induction Paz replied it was the “best phone call he had ever received.” Inductees are selected by members of the Boxing Writers Association of America alongside a panel of international boxing historians. During his induction speech, Paz said although he counts himself lucky, “it's not really luck.” "It’s a lot of hard work,” he said. In a statement, promoter Jimmy Burchfield Sr., a close friend of Paz and president and CEO of North Providence-based CES Boxing Inc., said the fighter “embodies the heart and spirit of boxing.” “His induction into the Hall of Fame is a tribute not just to his triumphs in the ring, but also to his incredible journey of overcoming adversity,” he said. “We are beyond proud to celebrate this moment with him.” (UPDATE: Adds name change in 2nd paragraph) Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com