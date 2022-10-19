Virgin Pulse launches digital platform to simplify health care navigation

PROVIDENCE – A new digital platform launched by Virgin Pulse Inc. is seeking to simplify health care navigation and help patients find the most affordable resources.

The platform, VP Navigate, “combines a comprehensive provider and procedure search directory with cost estimates for increased transparency,” the company announced in early October.

“Healthcare is confusing and expensive. Members are already engaging with us daily, so it’s our responsibility and opportunity to be there when they have a burning cost question, need expert navigation, or a care guide on their side,” Virgin Pulse CEO Chris Michalak said in a statement.

“By empowering individuals to become more informed, active healthcare consumers, and make value-based care decisions, they can better manage costs and improve health outcomes,” he added.

Based in Providence, Virgin Pulse works with more than 6,200 health systems and 150 million users globally.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.