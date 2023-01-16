Virgin Pulse names Jeffrey Jacques chief medical officer

PROVIDENCE – Virgin Pulse Inc. has appointed Jeffrey Jacques, former CVS Health Corp./Aetna Inc. clinical leader, as chief medical officer.

In this new role, Jacques will advance the company’s clinical strategy, work with product and commercial teams, and lead the company’s Science Advisory Board.

“Jeff’s entrepreneurial spirit, passion for solving complex issues, and clinical expertise will further differentiate Virgin Pulse in the market and will fuel us in new ways – particularly at the intersection of technology and human connection,” said Chris Michalak, CEO at Providence-based Virgin Pulse. “We drive successful outcomes because our platform is rooted in behavior science – understanding what members need to take action. Jeff’s lived experiences will enhance this approach, and we expect him to play a valuable role in 2023 as Virgin Pulse delivers even more value to our clients and members.”

Jacques has more than 20 years of experience in digital health innovation. He held several leadership roles at CVS Health/Aetna: he was the founder of NeoCare Solutions, a CVS Health/Aetna business supporting the parents of premature infants in the neonatal intensive care unit, and chief clinical innovation officer at ActiveHealth Management, a CVS Health company focused on population health.

- Advertisement -

Jacques also co-founded and was CEO of CareTribe, a digital health platform dedicated to supporting the needs of family caregivers and was a member of the Food and Drug Administration Safety Innovation Act Workgroup.

“I have seen all sides of the health care industry, from treating my patients to caring for both my son and my father. This experience has taught me about the power of health care, but also how complicated the system can be,” Jacques said. “Combining human knowledge with support from technology creates a force multiplier for people and is a significant next step in how they experience health care. This approach is at the core of the Virgin Pulse platform, making the company an extremely valuable partner to organizations and their members in support of all facets of their health. I’m looking forward to being part of the team that is changing lives for good.”

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.