Virgin Pulse names Michalak CEO

PROVIDENCE – Virgin Pulse Inc. has named Chris Michalak its new CEO, effective immediately, the company announced Wednesday.

Michalak will succeed David Osborne in the role, who had served as the organization’s CEO since June 2017. The company said that Osborne is no longer with Virgin Pulse but did not disclose when he exited the organization.

Michalak, who will also serve on the company’s board of directors, previously served as CEO of Alight Solutions, a global benefits and payroll provider based in Lincolnshire, Ill.

“The past 18 months have highlighted the critical need for employers and their people to proactively engage with their health and effectively utilize their benefits to ensure better health outcomes,” Michalak said in a statement. “As the global health and well-being market leader, Virgin Pulse has a significant opportunity to shape a better future for health care. I am humbled and honored to lead the company at such a pivotal time and look forward to building on Virgin Pulse’s momentum and solid foundation to create that future.”

Virgin Pulse said that Michalak was brought in to “lead the company through its next stage of growth.”

Virgin Pulse has 350 Rhode Island-based employees, according to the 2021 PBN Book of Lists.