Virtual Career Center offers coaching, job meetings and resume help

PROVIDENCE – State workforce development program Back to Work RI and Google Cloud have unveiled a career platform called Virtual Career Center that allows Rhode Islanders the ability to find jobs and be matched with career opportunities.

The easy-to-use center offers virtual meetings with career coaches, opportunities to schedule meetings with potential employers and resume help, Back to Work Rhode Island said in a news release. The new center can be accessed at www.BackToWorkRI.com.

Last fall, the state announced its effort with Google Cloud and Research Improving People’s Lives to build the platform.

“COVID-19 has left thousands of Rhode Islanders unemployed and searching for new, sustainable careers,” said Sarah Blusiewicz, assistant director of workforce development for the R.I. Department of Labor and Training. “Our collaboration with Google Cloud has married accessible technology with government innovation to train and connect workers with the resources they need to access in-demand jobs.”

The platform harnesses artificial intelligence and machine learning to connect the state’s workforce with new career opportunities while using productivity tools most users are familiar with within Google Workspace.

Career coaches are paired with job seekers based on their areas of expertise and language fluency. They set their availability on the platform, allowing job seekers to schedule time to meet, with Google Calendar integration allowing both parties to schedule or cancel directly from the dashboard. Video calling can also be integrated via Google Meet, with collaboration through Google Docs and screen sharing capability.

The platform provides flexibility for the Department of Labor and Training to host virtual job fairs with local employers. AI-powered bot Skipper uses data and machine learning to connect Rhode Islanders with potential new career paths and re-skilling opportunities.

Unlike other workforce development programs, Back to Work RI has designed its program to work backward, according to the release. The program identifies sectors in need of talent, forms flexible partnerships within these industries and training-related programs, secures funding to cover a participants’ transportation, child care and education, and then matches workers with the careers they want.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.