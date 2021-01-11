Virtual event aims to sweep away anxiety, depression from 2020

PROVIDENCE – For its first event of 2021, The Miriam Hospital Women’s Association Community Speaker Series plans to take on lingering mental health effects of a year defined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mental Health: Tools for Putting 2020’s Stress and Anxiety Behind You,” is scheduled to take place Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. over Zoom.

Speakers are Ernestine Jennings, clinical associate professor of psychiatry and human behavior at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, and Elena Salmoirago-Blotcher, assistant professor of medicine and epidemiology at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

Both women are senior research scientists at the Center for Behavioral and Preventive Medicine at The Miriam Hospital.

The live event will not be recorded and is limited to 500 participants.

To register, visit www.tmhwomensassociation.org. For more information, email vicki.scott@lifespan.org or call 401-793-2520.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.