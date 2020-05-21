Virus-caused UI claims rise 397

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19 unemployment insurance claims increased by 397 on Wednesday, to 160,517, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Pandemic unemployment assistance increased by 679, to 55,346. The program covers contractors, the self-employed and small-business owners.

Al unemployment-benefit filings increased by 1,185, to 226,017 since March 9.

COVID-19-related Temporary Disability Insurance claims rose 53 day to day, to 12,982. TDI claims since March 9 total 22,564 in the state.

