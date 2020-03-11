COVID-19 spurs event cancellations, postponements

PROVIDENCE – The threat of the coronavirus in the state has prompted the postponement and cancellation of a number of events, in a growing effort to stop the spread.

For the first time, COVID-19 concerns have impacted the functions of state government. In a notice sent Wednesday morning, a R.I. House spokesman said a judiciary committee hearing that had been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon would be rescheduled to a later date, due to the number of attendees expected.

The committee agenda included several bills relating to gun regulations.

The state’s director of public health, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, informed House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello that “it is her strong suggestion” that as much as possible, large events and gatherings should be postponed to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Here is a list of events postponed or canceled in the state due to the coronavirus, as of Wednesday:

The PBN Manufacturing Awards have been rescheduled for May 7.

Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade is expected to be canceled later Wednesday at the behest of Gov. Gina M. Raimondo. The Newport City Council had originally voted Tuesday to hold the event.

The Bryant University Women’s Summit has been postponed to June 10.

Brown’s 20th Casey Shearer Memorial Lecture was postponed until the fall of 2020.

Grow Smart RI’s Power of Place Summit was postponed to a to-be-determined date in June 2020

Hasbro Children’s Hospital Heroes Ball was postponed, date to be determined.

The Rhode Island Career Fair held by JobsInRI has been postponed until May 5.

The Brown Venture Prize Pitch Night on March 16 has been canceled.

The Alive After 5 Business Networking event that was to be held by the Taunton Area Chamber of Commerce on March 18 has been canceled.

Food Tech Futures held by the Rhode Island Israel Collaborative that was scheduled for March 24 has been postponed. A date is yet to be determined.

The Rhode Island Manufacturers Association has postponed the Manufacturers Congressional Summit originally scheduled for March 23. A new date has not been set.

Chris Bergenheim is the PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenheim@PBN.com.