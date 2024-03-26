Visa, Mastercard settle long-running antitrust suit over swipe fees with merchants

By
-
VISA AND MASTERCARD announced a settlement with U.S. merchants Tuesday related to swipe fees, a development that could potentially save consumers tens of billions of dollars. / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO / MARK LENNIHAN

NEW YORK (AP) – Visa and Mastercard announced a major settlement with U.S. merchants on Tuesday, potentially ending nearly two decades of litigation over the fees charged every time a credit or debit card is used in a store or restaurant. The deal would lower and cap the fees charged by Visa and Mastercard and

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR